Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Stake Lifted by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 1.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 818,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHC. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.99.

BHC stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $710,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

