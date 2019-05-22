Baring Emerging Europe plc (BEE) Declares GBX 15 Dividend

Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BEE opened at GBX 768.50 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Baring Emerging Europe has a twelve month low of GBX 7.64 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 788 ($10.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 million and a PE ratio of -28.25.
Baring Emerging Europe Company Profile
Read More: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Baring Emerging Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baring Emerging Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.