Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BEE opened at GBX 768.50 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Baring Emerging Europe has a twelve month low of GBX 7.64 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 788 ($10.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 million and a PE ratio of -28.25.

Get Baring Emerging Europe alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/baring-emerging-europe-plc-bee-declares-gbx-15-dividend.html.

Baring Emerging Europe Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Baring Emerging Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baring Emerging Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.