Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,116 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CY. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $45,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,221.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oc Kwon sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $63,552.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,425.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,710 shares of company stock valued at $632,742. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CY stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.96. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.13 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

