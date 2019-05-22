Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 51,222 Shares of Care.com Inc (CRCM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 237.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Care.com were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Care.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Care.com by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Care.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $100,847.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 55,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,096,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,120. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Care.com stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $486.55 million, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Care.com Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.75 million. Care.com had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Care.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Care.com from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Care.com in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

