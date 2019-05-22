BAE Systems plc (BAESF) Stake Boosted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BAESF opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

