Avingtrans plc (AVG) to Issue GBX 1.40 Dividend

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AVG stock opened at GBX 217.20 ($2.84) on Wednesday. Avingtrans has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.10 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.22 ($3.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 million and a P/E ratio of 271.50.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price (up from GBX 272 ($3.55)) on shares of Avingtrans in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

