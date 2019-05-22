Avangrid Inc (AGR) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Avangrid by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.50 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/avangrid-inc-agr-position-boosted-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.