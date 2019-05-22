AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $62.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $62.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $61.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2019 earnings at $21.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $64.50 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,140.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,032.25 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $597.00 and a 12-month high of $1,074.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total transaction of $259,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,528.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total transaction of $1,961,036.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,907 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 64.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.