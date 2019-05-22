Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 821,126 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $127,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,839,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,565,439,000 after buying an additional 128,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,305,793 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,225,700,000 after buying an additional 132,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,471,000 after buying an additional 214,397 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,773,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $356,718,000 after buying an additional 182,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,713,336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $348,962,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,599,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,577 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,716. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $173.80. 17,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,453. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $178.95. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,585.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.49.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

