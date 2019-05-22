AurumCoin (AU) Price Reaches $9.96

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One AurumCoin coin can now be purchased for $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. AurumCoin has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00399134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.01293029 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00148263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017358 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004564 BTC.

About AurumCoin

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com . AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.