Aurubis (NDA) Given a €69.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €69.50 ($80.81) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.44 ($62.14).

NDA stock opened at €39.31 ($45.71) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a one year low of €37.97 ($44.15) and a one year high of €74.96 ($87.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

