Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of AUPH opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,435.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,312,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 501,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,781 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,172,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

