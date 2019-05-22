Atossa Genetics Inc (ATOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Atossa Genetics an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATOS. ValuEngine downgraded Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

ATOS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,006. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Atossa Genetics by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

