ATN International Inc (ATNI) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the quarter. ATN International makes up about 2.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ATN International were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ATN International by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 886.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNI shares. Maxim Group raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ATN International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of ATN International stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 3,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,604. The company has a market cap of $961.24 million, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.40. ATN International Inc has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts anticipate that ATN International Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,160.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

