ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,620.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $14,620.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01147338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001511 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00072785 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,971,744 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

