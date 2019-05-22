Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Analysts expect Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to announce $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the highest is $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group posted sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 151.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.81. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

