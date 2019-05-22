Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,512 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 190,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

