Anthem Inc (ANTM) Stake Increased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $277.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $220.80 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $391.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.87.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

