Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antero Midstream GP were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream GP by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGP remained flat at $$12.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. Antero Midstream GP LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.80.

AMGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Antero Midstream GP Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

