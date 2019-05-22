Andersons Inc (ANDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Andersons news, VP Valerie M. Blanchett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $422,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $28,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $238,853. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 46.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Andersons has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $947.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.33). Andersons had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

