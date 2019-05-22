Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Target Price at $45.70

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.70.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $56.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Monday, February 11th. MKM Partners set a $39.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In related news, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $122,898.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $282,338.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

