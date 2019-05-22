Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.15.

In other news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 17,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,699,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,774.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,902 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.94. 1,059,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $103.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.