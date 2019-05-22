Analysts Expect County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. County Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICBK shares. Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on County Bancorp to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Roe purchased 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $76,291.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $54,420. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 125,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 289,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $18.15. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,384. County Bancorp has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.