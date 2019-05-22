Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $263,161.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,617.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,188,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $78.66 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

