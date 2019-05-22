Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to report $24.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.52 billion. Anthem reported sales of $22.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $100.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.52 billion to $100.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $109.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.42 billion to $111.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Citigroup raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $391.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.87.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.14. 1,416,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Anthem has a 12-month low of $220.80 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

