Analysts Anticipate SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. SilverBow Resources posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 595%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 33.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 956.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

