Analysts Anticipate Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will post $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.45 billion. Hertz Global posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:HTZ traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,975. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hertz Global by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 69,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hertz Global by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 369,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

