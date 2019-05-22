Analog Devices (ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.29 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.15-1.29 EPS.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 77,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,690. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total value of $1,075,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,936 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $795,926.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,227.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,120 shares of company stock worth $12,114,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

