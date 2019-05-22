Amphenol Co. (APH) Holdings Trimmed by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,250,000 after buying an additional 37,261 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,190,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 17,851.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 411,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,822,000 after buying an additional 408,805 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 886,505 shares of company stock worth $88,065,603. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

