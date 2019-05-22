American International Group Inc. Has $8.61 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Buckingham Research set a $81.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

MSM opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.98 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $443,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $177,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

