American Express (AXP) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 29.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 26.1% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

AXP stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $119.51. 40,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,449. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

