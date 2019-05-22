American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Position Increased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,060 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 2.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,695,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,954,000 after acquiring an additional 714,473 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 186.2% during the first quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,681,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,134,000 after buying an additional 2,042,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,778.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,402.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,763. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $87.14.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

