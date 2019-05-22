ALS Ltd (ALQ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.12

ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of ALQ traded down A$0.33 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting A$7.21 ($5.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. ALS has a fifty-two week low of A$6.40 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of A$9.40 ($6.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.44.

In other ALS news, insider Raj Naran 37,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

