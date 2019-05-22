Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,909,000 after purchasing an additional 858,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,334.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,967 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,922,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,028,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,282.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,032,000 after purchasing an additional 95,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,154.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $801.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

