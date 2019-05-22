Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Boosted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,357,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 138,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,793,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,361.50.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total transaction of $96,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $203,601.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $85,245.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,083.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 817 shares of company stock valued at $974,730. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,149.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

