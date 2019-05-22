Alpha Quant Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4,085.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,782,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,715,585 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,802 shares in the company, valued at $750,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $313,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,438.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,948 shares of company stock valued at $23,695,607 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/alpha-quant-advisors-llc-has-39000-stake-in-graco-inc-ggg.html.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.