Alibaba Group (BABA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.85.

BABA stock opened at $163.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,734,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,284,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,615 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Alibaba Group by 87.4% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,530 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,150,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,129,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,412 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

