AFLAC (AFL) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.09.

AFLAC stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $2,878,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $937,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,410 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,958 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $260,062,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2,138.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,815,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,273 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 86.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,119,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,462 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,914,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

