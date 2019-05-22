AEGON (AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CL King raised AEGON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. AEGON has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 50.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 3.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AEGON by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AEGON by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in AEGON by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

