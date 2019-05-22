AEGON (AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CL King raised AEGON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.
NYSE:AEG opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. AEGON has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.