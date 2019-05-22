Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,226 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $90,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.14. 27,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $291.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $520,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,808. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

