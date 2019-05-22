ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $67,341.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00078980 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 101,632,348 coins and its circulating supply is 81,490,338 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.