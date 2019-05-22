$431.23 Million in Sales Expected for Atento SA (ATTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) to report $431.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atento’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.46 million. Atento reported sales of $473.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atento will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atento.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $421.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.02 million. Atento had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 1.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATTO shares. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price target on Atento and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,467. The company has a market cap of $247.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Atento has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 2,239.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

