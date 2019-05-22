361 Capital LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Stryker Co. (SYK)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $185.45 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $8,104,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,376,317. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

