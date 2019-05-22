3,275 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $149,935,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tyson Foods by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,475,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $96,539,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 119,363.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 873,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,634,000 after acquiring an additional 872,547 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $513,409.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,656 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,705. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $83.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

