$323.39 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report sales of $323.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.44 million and the lowest is $288.88 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $371.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.70 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 465,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 1,058,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.82. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.83.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.