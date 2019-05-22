$252.04 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post $252.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.86 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $237.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $996.72 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $248.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $12,458,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 124,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

