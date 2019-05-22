22,434 Shares in Presidio Inc (PSDO) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSDO. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Presidio by 7.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Presidio during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Presidio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

PSDO stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Presidio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Presidio had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Presidio Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Presidio’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In related news, insider David C. Hart sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,136,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $75,106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSDO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Presidio from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

