15,300 Shares in Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $22,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,737,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,230,000 after acquiring an additional 558,951 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 363,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 106.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 339,621 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $69,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/15300-shares-in-hope-bancorp-inc-hope-acquired-by-everence-capital-management-inc.html.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.