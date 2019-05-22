$111.89 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $111.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.19 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $106.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $425.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.03 million to $427.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $454.28 million, with estimates ranging from $450.58 million to $460.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $389.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.