$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Boise Cascade Co (BCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Boise Cascade posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 141,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $975.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.93. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

